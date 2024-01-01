Convert KHR to SEK at the real exchange rate

2,000 Cambodian riels to Swedish kronor

2,000 khr
5.16 sek

៛1.000 KHR = kr0.002578 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KHR to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00260.0027
Low0.00250.0025
Average0.00260.0026
Change0.27%-3.55%
1 KHR to SEK stats

The performance of KHR to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0026 and a 30 day low of 0.0025. This means the 30 day average was 0.0026. The change for KHR to SEK was 0.27.

The performance of KHR to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0027 and a 90 day low of 0.0025. This means the 90 day average was 0.0026. The change for KHR to SEK was -3.55.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Swedish Krona
1 KHR0,00258 SEK
5 KHR0,01289 SEK
10 KHR0,02578 SEK
20 KHR0,05156 SEK
50 KHR0,12890 SEK
100 KHR0,25779 SEK
250 KHR0,64449 SEK
500 KHR1,28897 SEK
1000 KHR2,57794 SEK
2000 KHR5,15588 SEK
5000 KHR12,88970 SEK
10000 KHR25,77940 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Cambodian Riel
1 SEK387,90700 KHR
5 SEK1.939,53500 KHR
10 SEK3.879,07000 KHR
20 SEK7.758,14000 KHR
50 SEK19.395,35000 KHR
100 SEK38.790,70000 KHR
250 SEK96.976,75000 KHR
500 SEK193.953,50000 KHR
1000 SEK387.907,00000 KHR
2000 SEK775.814,00000 KHR
5000 SEK1.939.535,00000 KHR
10000 SEK3.879.070,00000 KHR