amount-spellout.10000 Cambodian riels to Romanian leus

Convert KHR to RON at the real exchange rate

10,000 khr
11.30 ron

៛1.000 KHR = L0.001130 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KHR to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00110.0012
Low0.00110.0011
Average0.00110.0011
Change0.88%-1.35%
View full history

1 KHR to RON stats

The performance of KHR to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0011 and a 30 day low of 0.0011. This means the 30 day average was 0.0011. The change for KHR to RON was 0.88.

The performance of KHR to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0012 and a 90 day low of 0.0011. This means the 90 day average was 0.0011. The change for KHR to RON was -1.35.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Romanian Leu
1 KHR0,00113 RON
5 KHR0,00565 RON
10 KHR0,01130 RON
20 KHR0,02260 RON
50 KHR0,05649 RON
100 KHR0,11298 RON
250 KHR0,28246 RON
500 KHR0,56492 RON
1000 KHR1,12984 RON
2000 KHR2,25968 RON
5000 KHR5,64920 RON
10000 KHR11,29840 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Cambodian Riel
1 RON885,08200 KHR
5 RON4.425,41000 KHR
10 RON8.850,82000 KHR
20 RON17.701,64000 KHR
50 RON44.254,10000 KHR
100 RON88.508,20000 KHR
250 RON221.270,50000 KHR
500 RON442.541,00000 KHR
1000 RON885.082,00000 KHR
2000 RON1.770.164,00000 KHR
5000 RON4.425.410,00000 KHR
10000 RON8.850.820,00000 KHR