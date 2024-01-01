Convert KHR to PEN at the real exchange rate

2,000 Cambodian riels to Peruvian nuevo soles

2,000 khr
1.87 pen

៛1.000 KHR = S/.0.0009336 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KHR to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00090.0009
Low0.00090.0009
Average0.00090.0009
Change2.42%1.16%
1 KHR to PEN stats

The performance of KHR to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0009 and a 30 day low of 0.0009. This means the 30 day average was 0.0009. The change for KHR to PEN was 2.42.

The performance of KHR to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0009 and a 90 day low of 0.0009. This means the 90 day average was 0.0009. The change for KHR to PEN was 1.16.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KHR0,00093 PEN
5 KHR0,00467 PEN
10 KHR0,00934 PEN
20 KHR0,01867 PEN
50 KHR0,04668 PEN
100 KHR0,09336 PEN
250 KHR0,23340 PEN
500 KHR0,46681 PEN
1000 KHR0,93362 PEN
2000 KHR1,86723 PEN
5000 KHR4,66809 PEN
10000 KHR9,33617 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Cambodian Riel
1 PEN1.071,10000 KHR
5 PEN5.355,50000 KHR
10 PEN10.711,00000 KHR
20 PEN21.422,00000 KHR
50 PEN53.555,00000 KHR
100 PEN107.110,00000 KHR
250 PEN267.775,00000 KHR
500 PEN535.550,00000 KHR
1000 PEN1.071.100,00000 KHR
2000 PEN2.142.200,00000 KHR
5000 PEN5.355.500,00000 KHR
10000 PEN10.711.000,00000 KHR