5 Cambodian riels to Omani rials

Convert KHR to OMR at the real exchange rate

5 khr
0.000 omr

៛1.000 KHR = ر.ع.0.00009365 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KHR to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change-0.38%-1.67%
View full history

1 KHR to OMR stats

The performance of KHR to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for KHR to OMR was -0.38.

The performance of KHR to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for KHR to OMR was -1.67.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Omani Rial
1 KHR0,00009 OMR
5 KHR0,00047 OMR
10 KHR0,00094 OMR
20 KHR0,00187 OMR
50 KHR0,00468 OMR
100 KHR0,00937 OMR
250 KHR0,02341 OMR
500 KHR0,04683 OMR
1000 KHR0,09365 OMR
2000 KHR0,18731 OMR
5000 KHR0,46827 OMR
10000 KHR0,93655 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Cambodian Riel
1 OMR10.677,50000 KHR
5 OMR53.387,50000 KHR
10 OMR106.775,00000 KHR
20 OMR213.550,00000 KHR
50 OMR533.875,00000 KHR
100 OMR1.067.750,00000 KHR
250 OMR2.669.375,00000 KHR
500 OMR5.338.750,00000 KHR
1000 OMR10.677.500,00000 KHR
2000 OMR21.355.000,00000 KHR
5000 OMR53.387.500,00000 KHR
10000 OMR106.775.000,00000 KHR