50 Cambodian riels to Malaysian ringgits

Convert KHR to MYR at the real exchange rate

50 khr
0.06 myr

៛1.000 KHR = RM0.001147 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Wise

1 KHR to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00120.0012
Low0.00110.0011
Average0.00110.0012
Change-0.17%-1.99%
1 KHR to MYR stats

The performance of KHR to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0012 and a 30 day low of 0.0011. This means the 30 day average was 0.0011. The change for KHR to MYR was -0.17.

The performance of KHR to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0012 and a 90 day low of 0.0011. This means the 90 day average was 0.0012. The change for KHR to MYR was -1.99.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KHR0,00115 MYR
5 KHR0,00574 MYR
10 KHR0,01147 MYR
20 KHR0,02295 MYR
50 KHR0,05737 MYR
100 KHR0,11474 MYR
250 KHR0,28685 MYR
500 KHR0,57371 MYR
1000 KHR1,14741 MYR
2000 KHR2,29482 MYR
5000 KHR5,73705 MYR
10000 KHR11,47410 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Cambodian Riel
1 MYR871,52900 KHR
5 MYR4.357,64500 KHR
10 MYR8.715,29000 KHR
20 MYR17.430,58000 KHR
50 MYR43.576,45000 KHR
100 MYR87.152,90000 KHR
250 MYR217.882,25000 KHR
500 MYR435.764,50000 KHR
1000 MYR871.529,00000 KHR
2000 MYR1.743.058,00000 KHR
5000 MYR4.357.645,00000 KHR
10000 MYR8.715.290,00000 KHR