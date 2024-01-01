amount-spellout.1000 Cambodian riels to Kenyan shillings

Convert KHR to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 khr
31 kes

៛1.000 KHR = Ksh0.03144 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
1 KHR to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03220.0335
Low0.03120.0312
Average0.03150.0322
Change-1.34%-3.45%
1 KHR to KES stats

The performance of KHR to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0322 and a 30 day low of 0.0312. This means the 30 day average was 0.0315. The change for KHR to KES was -1.34.

The performance of KHR to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0335 and a 90 day low of 0.0312. This means the 90 day average was 0.0322. The change for KHR to KES was -3.45.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Kenyan Shilling
1 KHR0,03144 KES
5 KHR0,15719 KES
10 KHR0,31439 KES
20 KHR0,62878 KES
50 KHR1,57194 KES
100 KHR3,14388 KES
250 KHR7,85970 KES
500 KHR15,71940 KES
1000 KHR31,43880 KES
2000 KHR62,87760 KES
5000 KHR157,19400 KES
10000 KHR314,38800 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Cambodian Riel
1 KES31,80780 KHR
5 KES159,03900 KHR
10 KES318,07800 KHR
20 KES636,15600 KHR
50 KES1.590,39000 KHR
100 KES3.180,78000 KHR
250 KES7.951,95000 KHR
500 KES15.903,90000 KHR
1000 KES31.807,80000 KHR
2000 KES63.615,60000 KHR
5000 KES159.039,00000 KHR
10000 KES318.078,00000 KHR