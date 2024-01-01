Convert KES to KHR at the real exchange rate

500 Kenyan shillings to Cambodian riels

500 kes
15,903.90 khr

Ksh1.000 KES = ៛31.81 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
1 KES to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High32.066132.0661
Low31.097229.8621
Average31.763531.0912
Change1.21%3.94%
1 KES to KHR stats

The performance of KES to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.0661 and a 30 day low of 31.0972. This means the 30 day average was 31.7635. The change for KES to KHR was 1.21.

The performance of KES to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.0661 and a 90 day low of 29.8621. This means the 90 day average was 31.0912. The change for KES to KHR was 3.94.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Cambodian Riel
1 KES31,80780 KHR
5 KES159,03900 KHR
10 KES318,07800 KHR
20 KES636,15600 KHR
50 KES1.590,39000 KHR
100 KES3.180,78000 KHR
250 KES7.951,95000 KHR
500 KES15.903,90000 KHR
1000 KES31.807,80000 KHR
2000 KES63.615,60000 KHR
5000 KES159.039,00000 KHR
10000 KES318.078,00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Kenyan Shilling
1 KHR0,03144 KES
5 KHR0,15719 KES
10 KHR0,31439 KES
20 KHR0,62878 KES
50 KHR1,57194 KES
100 KHR3,14388 KES
250 KHR7,85970 KES
500 KHR15,71940 KES
1000 KHR31,43880 KES
2000 KHR62,87760 KES
5000 KHR157,19400 KES
10000 KHR314,38800 KES