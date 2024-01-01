Convert KHR to IDR at the real exchange rate

50 Cambodian riels to Indonesian rupiahs

50 khr
199.16 idr

៛1.000 KHR = Rp3.983 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KHR to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.99444.0039
Low3.94033.9068
Average3.97383.9560
Change0.39%1.33%
View full history

1 KHR to IDR stats

The performance of KHR to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.9944 and a 30 day low of 3.9403. This means the 30 day average was 3.9738. The change for KHR to IDR was 0.39.

The performance of KHR to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.0039 and a 90 day low of 3.9068. This means the 90 day average was 3.9560. The change for KHR to IDR was 1.33.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KHR3,98322 IDR
5 KHR19,91610 IDR
10 KHR39,83220 IDR
20 KHR79,66440 IDR
50 KHR199,16100 IDR
100 KHR398,32200 IDR
250 KHR995,80500 IDR
500 KHR1.991,61000 IDR
1000 KHR3.983,22000 IDR
2000 KHR7.966,44000 IDR
5000 KHR19.916,10000 IDR
10000 KHR39.832,20000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Cambodian Riel
1 IDR0,25105 KHR
5 IDR1,25527 KHR
10 IDR2,51053 KHR
20 IDR5,02106 KHR
50 IDR12,55265 KHR
100 IDR25,10530 KHR
250 IDR62,76325 KHR
500 IDR125,52650 KHR
1000 IDR251,05300 KHR
2000 IDR502,10600 KHR
5000 IDR1.255,26500 KHR
10000 IDR2.510,53000 KHR