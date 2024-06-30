Cambodian riel to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cambodian riel to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 3,983 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cambodian riel has remained relatively stable, with a -0.280% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cambodian riel to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 4,001 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 3,981 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.290% increase in value.