amount-spellout.1000 Cambodian riels to Hong Kong dollars

Convert KHR to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 khr
1.90 hkd

៛1.000 KHR = $0.001899 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KHR to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00190.0019
Low0.00190.0019
Average0.00190.0019
Change-0.53%-1.90%
1 KHR to HKD stats

The performance of KHR to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0019 and a 30 day low of 0.0019. This means the 30 day average was 0.0019. The change for KHR to HKD was -0.53.

The performance of KHR to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0019 and a 90 day low of 0.0019. This means the 90 day average was 0.0019. The change for KHR to HKD was -1.90.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KHR0,00190 HKD
5 KHR0,00950 HKD
10 KHR0,01899 HKD
20 KHR0,03799 HKD
50 KHR0,09496 HKD
100 KHR0,18993 HKD
250 KHR0,47482 HKD
500 KHR0,94963 HKD
1000 KHR1,89926 HKD
2000 KHR3,79852 HKD
5000 KHR9,49630 HKD
10000 KHR18,99260 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Cambodian Riel
100 HKD52.652,10000 KHR
200 HKD105.304,20000 KHR
300 HKD157.956,30000 KHR
500 HKD263.260,50000 KHR
1000 HKD526.521,00000 KHR
2000 HKD1.053.042,00000 KHR
2500 HKD1.316.302,50000 KHR
3000 HKD1.579.563,00000 KHR
4000 HKD2.106.084,00000 KHR
5000 HKD2.632.605,00000 KHR
10000 HKD5.265.210,00000 KHR
20000 HKD10.530.420,00000 KHR