Convert KHR to GHS at the real exchange rate

500 Cambodian riels to Ghanaian cedis

500 khr
1.77 ghs

៛1.000 KHR = GH¢0.003542 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KHR to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00350.0035
Low0.00340.0032
Average0.00350.0033
Change2.95%11.32%
View full history

1 KHR to GHS stats

The performance of KHR to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0035 and a 30 day low of 0.0034. This means the 30 day average was 0.0035. The change for KHR to GHS was 2.95.

The performance of KHR to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0035 and a 90 day low of 0.0032. This means the 90 day average was 0.0033. The change for KHR to GHS was 11.32.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KHR0,00354 GHS
5 KHR0,01771 GHS
10 KHR0,03542 GHS
20 KHR0,07083 GHS
50 KHR0,17709 GHS
100 KHR0,35417 GHS
250 KHR0,88543 GHS
500 KHR1,77086 GHS
1000 KHR3,54172 GHS
2000 KHR7,08344 GHS
5000 KHR17,70860 GHS
10000 KHR35,41720 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Cambodian Riel
1 GHS282,34900 KHR
5 GHS1.411,74500 KHR
10 GHS2.823,49000 KHR
20 GHS5.646,98000 KHR
50 GHS14.117,45000 KHR
100 GHS28.234,90000 KHR
250 GHS70.587,25000 KHR
500 GHS141.174,50000 KHR
1000 GHS282.349,00000 KHR
2000 GHS564.698,00000 KHR
5000 GHS1.411.745,00000 KHR
10000 GHS2.823.490,00000 KHR