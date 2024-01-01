Convert KHR to GEL at the real exchange rate

250 Cambodian riels to Georgian laris

250 khr
0.17 gel

៛1.000 KHR = ₾0.0006823 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KHR to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00070.0007
Low0.00070.0007
Average0.00070.0007
Change0.06%2.88%
View full history

1 KHR to GEL stats

The performance of KHR to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0007. This means the 30 day average was 0.0007. The change for KHR to GEL was 0.06.

The performance of KHR to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0007. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for KHR to GEL was 2.88.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Georgian Lari
1 KHR0,00068 GEL
5 KHR0,00341 GEL
10 KHR0,00682 GEL
20 KHR0,01365 GEL
50 KHR0,03412 GEL
100 KHR0,06823 GEL
250 KHR0,17058 GEL
500 KHR0,34116 GEL
1000 KHR0,68232 GEL
2000 KHR1,36463 GEL
5000 KHR3,41158 GEL
10000 KHR6,82316 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Cambodian Riel
1 GEL1.465,60000 KHR
5 GEL7.328,00000 KHR
10 GEL14.656,00000 KHR
20 GEL29.312,00000 KHR
50 GEL73.280,00000 KHR
100 GEL146.560,00000 KHR
250 GEL366.400,00000 KHR
500 GEL732.800,00000 KHR
1000 GEL1.465.600,00000 KHR
2000 GEL2.931.200,00000 KHR
5000 GEL7.328.000,00000 KHR
10000 GEL14.656.000,00000 KHR