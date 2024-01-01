Convert KHR to CZK at the real exchange rate

1 Cambodian riel to Czech korunas

1 khr
0.01 czk

៛1.000 KHR = Kč0.005685 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KHR to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00570.0059
Low0.00550.0055
Average0.00560.0057
Change2.34%-2.46%
1 KHR to CZK stats

The performance of KHR to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0057 and a 30 day low of 0.0055. This means the 30 day average was 0.0056. The change for KHR to CZK was 2.34.

The performance of KHR to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0059 and a 90 day low of 0.0055. This means the 90 day average was 0.0057. The change for KHR to CZK was -2.46.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KHR0,00569 CZK
5 KHR0,02843 CZK
10 KHR0,05685 CZK
20 KHR0,11370 CZK
50 KHR0,28426 CZK
100 KHR0,56852 CZK
250 KHR1,42130 CZK
500 KHR2,84261 CZK
1000 KHR5,68521 CZK
2000 KHR11,37042 CZK
5000 KHR28,42605 CZK
10000 KHR56,85210 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Cambodian Riel
1 CZK175,89500 KHR
5 CZK879,47500 KHR
10 CZK1.758,95000 KHR
20 CZK3.517,90000 KHR
50 CZK8.794,75000 KHR
100 CZK17.589,50000 KHR
250 CZK43.973,75000 KHR
500 CZK87.947,50000 KHR
1000 CZK175.895,00000 KHR
2000 CZK351.790,00000 KHR
5000 CZK879.475,00000 KHR
10000 CZK1.758.950,00000 KHR