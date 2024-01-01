5 Cambodian riels to Bahraini dinars

Convert KHR to BHD at the real exchange rate

5 khr
0.000 bhd

៛1.000 KHR = .د.ب0.00009171 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KHR to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change-0.38%-1.67%
View full history

1 KHR to BHD stats

The performance of KHR to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for KHR to BHD was -0.38.

The performance of KHR to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for KHR to BHD was -1.67.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Bahraini Dinar
1 KHR0,00009 BHD
5 KHR0,00046 BHD
10 KHR0,00092 BHD
20 KHR0,00183 BHD
50 KHR0,00459 BHD
100 KHR0,00917 BHD
250 KHR0,02293 BHD
500 KHR0,04585 BHD
1000 KHR0,09171 BHD
2000 KHR0,18341 BHD
5000 KHR0,45853 BHD
10000 KHR0,91705 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Cambodian Riel
1 BHD10.904,50000 KHR
5 BHD54.522,50000 KHR
10 BHD109.045,00000 KHR
20 BHD218.090,00000 KHR
50 BHD545.225,00000 KHR
100 BHD1.090.450,00000 KHR
250 BHD2.726.125,00000 KHR
500 BHD5.452.250,00000 KHR
1000 BHD10.904.500,00000 KHR
2000 BHD21.809.000,00000 KHR
5000 BHD54.522.500,00000 KHR
10000 BHD109.045.000,00000 KHR