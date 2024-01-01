2,000 Cambodian riels to Bulgarian levs

Convert KHR to BGN at the real exchange rate

2,000 khr
0.89 bgn

៛1.000 KHR = лв0.0004441 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KHR to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00040.0005
Low0.00040.0004
Average0.00040.0004
Change0.87%-1.47%
1 KHR to BGN stats

The performance of KHR to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for KHR to BGN was 0.87.

The performance of KHR to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0005 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for KHR to BGN was -1.47.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Bulgarian Lev
1 KHR0,00044 BGN
5 KHR0,00222 BGN
10 KHR0,00444 BGN
20 KHR0,00888 BGN
50 KHR0,02220 BGN
100 KHR0,04441 BGN
250 KHR0,11102 BGN
500 KHR0,22203 BGN
1000 KHR0,44407 BGN
2000 KHR0,88813 BGN
5000 KHR2,22033 BGN
10000 KHR4,44065 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Cambodian Riel
1 BGN2.251,92000 KHR
5 BGN11.259,60000 KHR
10 BGN22.519,20000 KHR
20 BGN45.038,40000 KHR
50 BGN112.596,00000 KHR
100 BGN225.192,00000 KHR
250 BGN562.980,00000 KHR
500 BGN1.125.960,00000 KHR
1000 BGN2.251.920,00000 KHR
2000 BGN4.503.840,00000 KHR
5000 BGN11.259.600,00000 KHR
10000 BGN22.519.200,00000 KHR