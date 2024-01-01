2000 Cambodian riels to Bulgarian levs

Convert KHR to BGN at the real exchange rate

2,000 khr
0.89 bgn

1.00000 KHR = 0.00044 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

How to convert Cambodian riels to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Bulgarian Lev
1 KHR0.00044 BGN
5 KHR0.00222 BGN
10 KHR0.00444 BGN
20 KHR0.00888 BGN
50 KHR0.02221 BGN
100 KHR0.04442 BGN
250 KHR0.11106 BGN
500 KHR0.22212 BGN
1000 KHR0.44423 BGN
2000 KHR0.88846 BGN
5000 KHR2.22115 BGN
10000 KHR4.44230 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Cambodian Riel
1 BGN2251.09000 KHR
5 BGN11255.45000 KHR
10 BGN22510.90000 KHR
20 BGN45021.80000 KHR
50 BGN112554.50000 KHR
100 BGN225109.00000 KHR
250 BGN562772.50000 KHR
500 BGN1125545.00000 KHR
1000 BGN2251090.00000 KHR
2000 BGN4502180.00000 KHR
5000 BGN11255450.00000 KHR
10000 BGN22510900.00000 KHR