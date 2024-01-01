Convert KHR to AMD at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Cambodian riels to Armenian drams

10,000 khr
942.84 amd

៛1.000 KHR = ֏0.09428 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KHR to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09480.0976
Low0.09420.0942
Average0.09440.0953
Change-0.39%-2.91%
1 KHR to AMD stats

The performance of KHR to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0948 and a 30 day low of 0.0942. This means the 30 day average was 0.0944. The change for KHR to AMD was -0.39.

The performance of KHR to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0976 and a 90 day low of 0.0942. This means the 90 day average was 0.0953. The change for KHR to AMD was -2.91.

How to convert Cambodian riels to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Armenian Dram
1 KHR0,09428 AMD
5 KHR0,47142 AMD
10 KHR0,94284 AMD
20 KHR1,88568 AMD
50 KHR4,71420 AMD
100 KHR9,42840 AMD
250 KHR23,57100 AMD
500 KHR47,14200 AMD
1000 KHR94,28400 AMD
2000 KHR188,56800 AMD
5000 KHR471,42000 AMD
10000 KHR942,84000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Cambodian Riel
1 AMD10,60630 KHR
5 AMD53,03150 KHR
10 AMD106,06300 KHR
20 AMD212,12600 KHR
50 AMD530,31500 KHR
100 AMD1.060,63000 KHR
250 AMD2.651,57500 KHR
500 AMD5.303,15000 KHR
1000 AMD10.606,30000 KHR
2000 AMD21.212,60000 KHR
5000 AMD53.031,50000 KHR
10000 AMD106.063,00000 KHR