Cambodian riel to Armenian drams Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Cambodian riel to Armenian drams history summary. This is the Cambodian riel (KHR) to Armenian drams (AMD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KHR and AMD historical data from 30-06-2019 to 30-06-2024.

1,000 khr
94.28 amd

៛1.000 KHR = ֏0.09428 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 30 Jun 2024
Cambodian riel to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cambodian riel to Armenian drams is currently 0,094 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cambodian riel has remained relatively stable, with a 0.070% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cambodian riel to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 0,095 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0,094 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.463% increase in value.

Top currencies on 30 Juni 2024

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

