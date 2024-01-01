Convert KGS to VND at the real exchange rate

1 Kyrgystani som to Vietnamese dongs

1 kgs
294 vnd

Лв1.000 KGS = ₫294.4 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:42
1 KGS to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High294.4440294.4440
Low289.6410277.4110
Average291.6822287.3146
Change1.50%6.14%
1 KGS to VND stats

The performance of KGS to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 294.4440 and a 30 day low of 289.6410. This means the 30 day average was 291.6822. The change for KGS to VND was 1.50.

The performance of KGS to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 294.4440 and a 90 day low of 277.4110. This means the 90 day average was 287.3146. The change for KGS to VND was 6.14.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Vietnamese Dong
1 KGS294,44400 VND
5 KGS1.472,22000 VND
10 KGS2.944,44000 VND
20 KGS5.888,88000 VND
50 KGS14.722,20000 VND
100 KGS29.444,40000 VND
250 KGS73.611,00000 VND
500 KGS147.222,00000 VND
1000 KGS294.444,00000 VND
2000 KGS588.888,00000 VND
5000 KGS1.472.220,00000 VND
10000 KGS2.944.440,00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Kyrgystani Som
1000 VND3,39623 KGS
2000 VND6,79246 KGS
5000 VND16,98115 KGS
10000 VND33,96230 KGS
20000 VND67,92460 KGS
50000 VND169,81150 KGS
100000 VND339,62300 KGS
200000 VND679,24600 KGS
500000 VND1.698,11500 KGS
1000000 VND3.396,23000 KGS
2000000 VND6.792,46000 KGS
5000000 VND16.981,15000 KGS