Convert VND to KGS at the real exchange rate

5,000 Vietnamese dongs to Kyrgystani soms

5,000 vnd
17.09 kgs

₫1.000 VND = Лв0.003418 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Kyrgystani Som
1000 VND3,41750 KGS
2000 VND6,83500 KGS
5000 VND17,08750 KGS
10000 VND34,17500 KGS
20000 VND68,35000 KGS
50000 VND170,87500 KGS
100000 VND341,75000 KGS
200000 VND683,50000 KGS
500000 VND1.708,75000 KGS
1000000 VND3.417,50000 KGS
2000000 VND6.835,00000 KGS
5000000 VND17.087,50000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Vietnamese Dong
1 KGS292,61200 VND
5 KGS1.463,06000 VND
10 KGS2.926,12000 VND
20 KGS5.852,24000 VND
50 KGS14.630,60000 VND
100 KGS29.261,20000 VND
250 KGS73.153,00000 VND
500 KGS146.306,00000 VND
1000 KGS292.612,00000 VND
2000 KGS585.224,00000 VND
5000 KGS1.463.060,00000 VND
10000 KGS2.926.120,00000 VND