Convert KGS to SGD at the real exchange rate

100 Kyrgystani soms to Singapore dollars

100 kgs
1.57 sgd

Лв1.000 KGS = S$0.01569 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KGS to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01570.0157
Low0.01530.0151
Average0.01550.0153
Change1.85%3.65%
1 KGS to SGD stats

The performance of KGS to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0157 and a 30 day low of 0.0153. This means the 30 day average was 0.0155. The change for KGS to SGD was 1.85.

The performance of KGS to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0157 and a 90 day low of 0.0151. This means the 90 day average was 0.0153. The change for KGS to SGD was 3.65.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Singapore Dollar
1 KGS0,01569 SGD
5 KGS0,07843 SGD
10 KGS0,15686 SGD
20 KGS0,31372 SGD
50 KGS0,78430 SGD
100 KGS1,56859 SGD
250 KGS3,92147 SGD
500 KGS7,84295 SGD
1000 KGS15,68590 SGD
2000 KGS31,37180 SGD
5000 KGS78,42950 SGD
10000 KGS156,85900 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 SGD63,75130 KGS
5 SGD318,75650 KGS
10 SGD637,51300 KGS
20 SGD1.275,02600 KGS
50 SGD3.187,56500 KGS
100 SGD6.375,13000 KGS
250 SGD15.937,82500 KGS
500 SGD31.875,65000 KGS
1000 SGD63.751,30000 KGS
2000 SGD127.502,60000 KGS
5000 SGD318.756,50000 KGS
10000 SGD637.513,00000 KGS