Convert KGS to SEK at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Kyrgystani soms to Swedish kronor

1,000 kgs
122.59 sek

Лв1.000 KGS = kr0.1226 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KGS to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12260.1242
Low0.11830.1183
Average0.12040.1212
Change2.15%1.43%
1 KGS to SEK stats

The performance of KGS to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1226 and a 30 day low of 0.1183. This means the 30 day average was 0.1204. The change for KGS to SEK was 2.15.

The performance of KGS to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1242 and a 90 day low of 0.1183. This means the 90 day average was 0.1212. The change for KGS to SEK was 1.43.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Swedish Krona
1 KGS0,12259 SEK
5 KGS0,61295 SEK
10 KGS1,22590 SEK
20 KGS2,45180 SEK
50 KGS6,12950 SEK
100 KGS12,25900 SEK
250 KGS30,64750 SEK
500 KGS61,29500 SEK
1000 KGS122,59000 SEK
2000 KGS245,18000 SEK
5000 KGS612,95000 SEK
10000 KGS1.225,90000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Kyrgystani Som
1 SEK8,15728 KGS
5 SEK40,78640 KGS
10 SEK81,57280 KGS
20 SEK163,14560 KGS
50 SEK407,86400 KGS
100 SEK815,72800 KGS
250 SEK2.039,32000 KGS
500 SEK4.078,64000 KGS
1000 SEK8.157,28000 KGS
2000 SEK16.314,56000 KGS
5000 SEK40.786,40000 KGS
10000 SEK81.572,80000 KGS