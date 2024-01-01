10 Kyrgystani soms to Jamaican dollars

Convert KGS to JMD at the real exchange rate

10 kgs
18.01 jmd

Лв1.000 KGS = J$1.801 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KGS to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.80071.8007
Low1.77171.7150
Average1.78431.7602
Change1.53%4.93%
1 KGS to JMD stats

The performance of KGS to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8007 and a 30 day low of 1.7717. This means the 30 day average was 1.7843. The change for KGS to JMD was 1.53.

The performance of KGS to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8007 and a 90 day low of 1.7150. This means the 90 day average was 1.7602. The change for KGS to JMD was 4.93.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Jamaican Dollar
1 KGS1,80071 JMD
5 KGS9,00355 JMD
10 KGS18,00710 JMD
20 KGS36,01420 JMD
50 KGS90,03550 JMD
100 KGS180,07100 JMD
250 KGS450,17750 JMD
500 KGS900,35500 JMD
1000 KGS1.800,71000 JMD
2000 KGS3.601,42000 JMD
5000 KGS9.003,55000 JMD
10000 KGS18.007,10000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 JMD0,55534 KGS
5 JMD2,77669 KGS
10 JMD5,55338 KGS
20 JMD11,10676 KGS
50 JMD27,76690 KGS
100 JMD55,53380 KGS
250 JMD138,83450 KGS
500 JMD277,66900 KGS
1000 JMD555,33800 KGS
2000 JMD1.110,67600 KGS
5000 JMD2.776,69000 KGS
10000 JMD5.553,38000 KGS