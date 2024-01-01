Convert KGS to ILS at the real exchange rate

5,000 Kyrgystani soms to Israeli new sheqels

5,000 kgs
218.31 ils

Лв1.000 KGS = ₪0.04366 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KGS to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04370.0437
Low0.04170.0413
Average0.04270.0422
Change3.44%5.77%
View full history

1 KGS to ILS stats

The performance of KGS to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0437 and a 30 day low of 0.0417. This means the 30 day average was 0.0427. The change for KGS to ILS was 3.44.

The performance of KGS to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0437 and a 90 day low of 0.0413. This means the 90 day average was 0.0422. The change for KGS to ILS was 5.77.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KGS0,04366 ILS
5 KGS0,21831 ILS
10 KGS0,43662 ILS
20 KGS0,87323 ILS
50 KGS2,18308 ILS
100 KGS4,36617 ILS
250 KGS10,91542 ILS
500 KGS21,83085 ILS
1000 KGS43,66170 ILS
2000 KGS87,32340 ILS
5000 KGS218,30850 ILS
10000 KGS436,61700 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Kyrgystani Som
1 ILS22,90340 KGS
5 ILS114,51700 KGS
10 ILS229,03400 KGS
20 ILS458,06800 KGS
50 ILS1.145,17000 KGS
100 ILS2.290,34000 KGS
250 ILS5.725,85000 KGS
500 ILS11.451,70000 KGS
1000 ILS22.903,40000 KGS
2000 ILS45.806,80000 KGS
5000 ILS114.517,00000 KGS
10000 ILS229.034,00000 KGS