Kyrgystani som to Israeli new sheqels Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Kyrgystani som to Israeli new sheqels history summary. This is the Kyrgystani som (KGS) to Israeli new sheqels (ILS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KGS and ILS historical data from 30-06-2019 to 30-06-2024.

1,000 kgs
43.66 ils

Лв1.000 KGS = ₪0.04366 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 30 Jun 2024
Kyrgystani som to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kyrgystani som to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0,044 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kyrgystani som has remained relatively stable, with a 0.930% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kyrgystani som to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0,044 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 0,043 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a 0.427% increase in value.

Top currencies on 30 Juni 2024

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

