Kyrgystani som to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kyrgystani som to Colombian pesos is currently 48,013 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kyrgystani som has remained relatively stable, with a 0.552% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kyrgystani som to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 48,388 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 46,889 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.874% decrease in value.