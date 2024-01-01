10 Kyrgystani soms to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert KGS to BTN at the real exchange rate

10 kgs
9.64 btn

Лв1.000 KGS = Nu.0.9637 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KGS to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.96460.9646
Low0.94690.9324
Average0.95670.9451
Change1.33%3.36%
1 KGS to BTN stats

The performance of KGS to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9646 and a 30 day low of 0.9469. This means the 30 day average was 0.9567. The change for KGS to BTN was 1.33.

The performance of KGS to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9646 and a 90 day low of 0.9324. This means the 90 day average was 0.9451. The change for KGS to BTN was 3.36.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KGS0,96374 BTN
5 KGS4,81868 BTN
10 KGS9,63736 BTN
20 KGS19,27472 BTN
50 KGS48,18680 BTN
100 KGS96,37360 BTN
250 KGS240,93400 BTN
500 KGS481,86800 BTN
1000 KGS963,73600 BTN
2000 KGS1.927,47200 BTN
5000 KGS4.818,68000 BTN
10000 KGS9.637,36000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Kyrgystani Som
1 BTN1,03763 KGS
5 BTN5,18815 KGS
10 BTN10,37630 KGS
20 BTN20,75260 KGS
50 BTN51,88150 KGS
100 BTN103,76300 KGS
250 BTN259,40750 KGS
500 BTN518,81500 KGS
1000 BTN1.037,63000 KGS
2000 BTN2.075,26000 KGS
5000 BTN5.188,15000 KGS
10000 BTN10.376,30000 KGS