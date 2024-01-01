Convert KES to VUV at the real exchange rate

10 Kenyan shillings to Vanuatu vatus

10 kes
9 vuv

Ksh1.000 KES = VT0.9314 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
Loading

1 KES to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.93790.9514
Low0.91530.8971
Average0.93040.9226
Change1.77%0.79%
1 KES to VUV stats

The performance of KES to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9379 and a 30 day low of 0.9153. This means the 30 day average was 0.9304. The change for KES to VUV was 1.77.

The performance of KES to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9514 and a 90 day low of 0.8971. This means the 90 day average was 0.9226. The change for KES to VUV was 0.79.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Vanuatu Vatu
1 KES0,93141 VUV
5 KES4,65705 VUV
10 KES9,31409 VUV
20 KES18,62818 VUV
50 KES46,57045 VUV
100 KES93,14090 VUV
250 KES232,85225 VUV
500 KES465,70450 VUV
1000 KES931,40900 VUV
2000 KES1.862,81800 VUV
5000 KES4.657,04500 VUV
10000 KES9.314,09000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Kenyan Shilling
1 VUV1,07364 KES
5 VUV5,36820 KES
10 VUV10,73640 KES
20 VUV21,47280 KES
50 VUV53,68200 KES
100 VUV107,36400 KES
250 VUV268,41000 KES
500 VUV536,82000 KES
1000 VUV1.073,64000 KES
2000 VUV2.147,28000 KES
5000 VUV5.368,20000 KES
10000 VUV10.736,40000 KES