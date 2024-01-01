1 Vanuatu vatu to Kenyan shillings

Convert VUV to KES at the real exchange rate

1 vuv
1 kes

VT1.000 VUV = Ksh1.070 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:02
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Kenyan Shilling
1 VUV1,06952 KES
5 VUV5,34760 KES
10 VUV10,69520 KES
20 VUV21,39040 KES
50 VUV53,47600 KES
100 VUV106,95200 KES
250 VUV267,38000 KES
500 VUV534,76000 KES
1000 VUV1.069,52000 KES
2000 VUV2.139,04000 KES
5000 VUV5.347,60000 KES
10000 VUV10.695,20000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Vanuatu Vatu
1 KES0,93500 VUV
5 KES4,67501 VUV
10 KES9,35001 VUV
20 KES18,70002 VUV
50 KES46,75005 VUV
100 KES93,50010 VUV
250 KES233,75025 VUV
500 KES467,50050 VUV
1000 KES935,00100 VUV
2000 KES1.870,00200 VUV
5000 KES4.675,00500 VUV
10000 KES9.350,01000 VUV