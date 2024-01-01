Convert KES to TND at the real exchange rate

5 Kenyan shillings to Tunisian dinars

5 kes
0.122 tnd

Ksh1.000 KES = DT0.02432 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02450.0245
Low0.02370.0231
Average0.02420.0239
Change1.88%2.32%
1 KES to TND stats

The performance of KES to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0245 and a 30 day low of 0.0237. This means the 30 day average was 0.0242. The change for KES to TND was 1.88.

The performance of KES to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0245 and a 90 day low of 0.0231. This means the 90 day average was 0.0239. The change for KES to TND was 2.32.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Tunisian Dinar
1 KES0,02432 TND
5 KES0,12161 TND
10 KES0,24322 TND
20 KES0,48644 TND
50 KES1,21610 TND
100 KES2,43220 TND
250 KES6,08050 TND
500 KES12,16100 TND
1000 KES24,32200 TND
2000 KES48,64400 TND
5000 KES121,61000 TND
10000 KES243,22000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 TND41,11500 KES
5 TND205,57500 KES
10 TND411,15000 KES
20 TND822,30000 KES
50 TND2.055,75000 KES
100 TND4.111,50000 KES
250 TND10.278,75000 KES
500 TND20.557,50000 KES
1000 TND41.115,00000 KES
2000 TND82.230,00000 KES
5000 TND205.575,00000 KES
10000 TND411.150,00000 KES