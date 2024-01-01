Convert KES to THB at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Kenyan shillings to Thai bahts

1,000 kes
284.32 thb

Ksh1.000 KES = ฿0.2843 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28700.2870
Low0.27940.2715
Average0.28400.2798
Change0.75%2.23%
1 KES to THB stats

The performance of KES to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2870 and a 30 day low of 0.2794. This means the 30 day average was 0.2840. The change for KES to THB was 0.75.

The performance of KES to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2870 and a 90 day low of 0.2715. This means the 90 day average was 0.2798. The change for KES to THB was 2.23.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Thai Baht
1 KES0,28432 THB
5 KES1,42162 THB
10 KES2,84324 THB
20 KES5,68648 THB
50 KES14,21620 THB
100 KES28,43240 THB
250 KES71,08100 THB
500 KES142,16200 THB
1000 KES284,32400 THB
2000 KES568,64800 THB
5000 KES1.421,62000 THB
10000 KES2.843,24000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Kenyan Shilling
1 THB3,51711 KES
5 THB17,58555 KES
10 THB35,17110 KES
20 THB70,34220 KES
50 THB175,85550 KES
100 THB351,71100 KES
250 THB879,27750 KES
500 THB1.758,55500 KES
1000 THB3.517,11000 KES
2000 THB7.034,22000 KES
5000 THB17.585,55000 KES
10000 THB35.171,10000 KES