|1 KES to SBD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0648
|0.0648
|Low
|0.0630
|0.0602
|Average
|0.0641
|0.0631
|Change
|1.02%
|3.47%
|View full history
1 KES to SBD stats
The performance of KES to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0648 and a 30 day low of 0.0630. This means the 30 day average was 0.0641. The change for KES to SBD was 1.02.
The performance of KES to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0648 and a 90 day low of 0.0602. This means the 90 day average was 0.0631. The change for KES to SBD was 3.47.
|Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
|1 SBD
|15,60630 KES
|5 SBD
|78,03150 KES
|10 SBD
|156,06300 KES
|20 SBD
|312,12600 KES
|50 SBD
|780,31500 KES
|100 SBD
|1.560,63000 KES
|250 SBD
|3.901,57500 KES
|500 SBD
|7.803,15000 KES
|1000 SBD
|15.606,30000 KES
|2000 SBD
|31.212,60000 KES
|5000 SBD
|78.031,50000 KES
|10000 SBD
|156.063,00000 KES