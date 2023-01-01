amount-spellout.1000 Solomon Islands dollars to Kenyan shillings

Convert SBD to KES at the real exchange rate

1000 sbd
19079 kes

1.00000 SBD = 19.07880 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669751.1037791.82421.462241.620390.92886218.7361
1 GBP1.1534411.27313105.9131.68661.869021.0713821.6109
1 USD0.9059850.785467183.19141.324771.468050.84153516.9746
1 INR0.01089040.009441670.012020510.01592440.01764670.01011560.204043

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollars

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 SBD19.07880 KES
5 SBD95.39400 KES
10 SBD190.78800 KES
20 SBD381.57600 KES
50 SBD953.94000 KES
100 SBD1907.88000 KES
250 SBD4769.70000 KES
500 SBD9539.40000 KES
1000 SBD19078.80000 KES
2000 SBD38157.60000 KES
5000 SBD95394.00000 KES
10000 SBD190788.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 KES0.05241 SBD
5 KES0.26207 SBD
10 KES0.52414 SBD
20 KES1.04828 SBD
50 KES2.62071 SBD
100 KES5.24142 SBD
250 KES13.10355 SBD
500 KES26.20710 SBD
1000 KES52.41420 SBD
2000 KES104.82840 SBD
5000 KES262.07100 SBD
10000 KES524.14200 SBD