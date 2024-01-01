Convert KES to RSD at the real exchange rate

20 Kenyan shillings to Serbian dinars

20 kes
16.91 rsd

Ksh1.000 KES = РСД0.8453 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KES to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.85170.8558
Low0.81950.8047
Average0.84050.8292
Change1.86%2.89%
View full history

1 KES to RSD stats

The performance of KES to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8517 and a 30 day low of 0.8195. This means the 30 day average was 0.8405. The change for KES to RSD was 1.86.

The performance of KES to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8558 and a 90 day low of 0.8047. This means the 90 day average was 0.8292. The change for KES to RSD was 2.89.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Serbian Dinar
1 KES0,84533 RSD
5 KES4,22663 RSD
10 KES8,45325 RSD
20 KES16,90650 RSD
50 KES42,26625 RSD
100 KES84,53250 RSD
250 KES211,33125 RSD
500 KES422,66250 RSD
1000 KES845,32500 RSD
2000 KES1.690,65000 RSD
5000 KES4.226,62500 RSD
10000 KES8.453,25000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 RSD1,18298 KES
5 RSD5,91490 KES
10 RSD11,82980 KES
20 RSD23,65960 KES
50 RSD59,14900 KES
100 RSD118,29800 KES
250 RSD295,74500 KES
500 RSD591,49000 KES
1000 RSD1.182,98000 KES
2000 RSD2.365,96000 KES
5000 RSD5.914,90000 KES
10000 RSD11.829,80000 KES