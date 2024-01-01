Convert KES to PKR at the real exchange rate

20 Kenyan shillings to Pakistani rupees

20 kes
43.20 pkr

Ksh1.000 KES = ₨2.160 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KES to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.17412.1741
Low2.11542.0497
Average2.15582.1229
Change0.99%2.63%
1 KES to PKR stats

The performance of KES to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1741 and a 30 day low of 2.1154. This means the 30 day average was 2.1558. The change for KES to PKR was 0.99.

The performance of KES to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1741 and a 90 day low of 2.0497. This means the 90 day average was 2.1229. The change for KES to PKR was 2.63.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Pakistani Rupee
1 KES2,16024 PKR
5 KES10,80120 PKR
10 KES21,60240 PKR
20 KES43,20480 PKR
50 KES108,01200 PKR
100 KES216,02400 PKR
250 KES540,06000 PKR
500 KES1.080,12000 PKR
1000 KES2.160,24000 PKR
2000 KES4.320,48000 PKR
5000 KES10.801,20000 PKR
10000 KES21.602,40000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 PKR0,46291 KES
5 PKR2,31456 KES
10 PKR4,62912 KES
20 PKR9,25824 KES
50 PKR23,14560 KES
100 PKR46,29120 KES
250 PKR115,72800 KES
500 PKR231,45600 KES
1000 PKR462,91200 KES
2000 PKR925,82400 KES
5000 PKR2.314,56000 KES
10000 PKR4.629,12000 KES