Kenyan shilling to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kenyan shilling to Pakistani rupees is currently 2,160 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kenyan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.619% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kenyan shilling to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 2,175 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 2,156 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-06-2024, with a -0.659% decrease in value.