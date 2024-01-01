Convert KES to PEN at the real exchange rate

2,000 Kenyan shillings to Peruvian nuevo soles

2,000 kes
59.39 pen

Ksh1.000 KES = S/.0.02970 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KES to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02970.0297
Low0.02830.0275
Average0.02920.0285
Change3.12%5.35%
1 KES to PEN stats

The performance of KES to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0297 and a 30 day low of 0.0283. This means the 30 day average was 0.0292. The change for KES to PEN was 3.12.

The performance of KES to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0297 and a 90 day low of 0.0275. This means the 90 day average was 0.0285. The change for KES to PEN was 5.35.

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KES0,02970 PEN
5 KES0,14848 PEN
10 KES0,29696 PEN
20 KES0,59393 PEN
50 KES1,48482 PEN
100 KES2,96963 PEN
250 KES7,42407 PEN
500 KES14,84815 PEN
1000 KES29,69630 PEN
2000 KES59,39260 PEN
5000 KES148,48150 PEN
10000 KES296,96300 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Kenyan Shilling
1 PEN33,67420 KES
5 PEN168,37100 KES
10 PEN336,74200 KES
20 PEN673,48400 KES
50 PEN1.683,71000 KES
100 PEN3.367,42000 KES
250 PEN8.418,55000 KES
500 PEN16.837,10000 KES
1000 PEN33.674,20000 KES
2000 PEN67.348,40000 KES
5000 PEN168.371,00000 KES
10000 PEN336.742,00000 KES