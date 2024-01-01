5,000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Kenyan shillings

Convert PEN to KES at the real exchange rate

5,000 pen
1,70,173 kes

S/.1.000 PEN = Ksh34.03 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08190.3031.4841.6210.96720.303
1 GBP1.18511.281106.9791.7571.921.14524.053
1 USD0.9250.781183.5091.3721.4990.89418.776
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Kenyan Shilling
1 PEN34,03460 KES
5 PEN170,17300 KES
10 PEN340,34600 KES
20 PEN680,69200 KES
50 PEN1.701,73000 KES
100 PEN3.403,46000 KES
250 PEN8.508,65000 KES
500 PEN17.017,30000 KES
1000 PEN34.034,60000 KES
2000 PEN68.069,20000 KES
5000 PEN170.173,00000 KES
10000 PEN340.346,00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KES0,02938 PEN
5 KES0,14691 PEN
10 KES0,29382 PEN
20 KES0,58764 PEN
50 KES1,46910 PEN
100 KES2,93819 PEN
250 KES7,34547 PEN
500 KES14,69095 PEN
1000 KES29,38190 PEN
2000 KES58,76380 PEN
5000 KES146,90950 PEN
10000 KES293,81900 PEN