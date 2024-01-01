Convert KES to NPR at the real exchange rate

5 Kenyan shillings to Nepalese rupees

5 kes
5.16 npr

Ksh1.000 KES = ₨1.032 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
1 KES to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.04191.0419
Low1.01400.9811
Average1.03241.0172
Change0.86%2.14%
1 KES to NPR stats

The performance of KES to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0419 and a 30 day low of 1.0140. This means the 30 day average was 1.0324. The change for KES to NPR was 0.86.

The performance of KES to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0419 and a 90 day low of 0.9811. This means the 90 day average was 1.0172. The change for KES to NPR was 2.14.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Nepalese Rupee
1 KES1,03232 NPR
5 KES5,16160 NPR
10 KES10,32320 NPR
20 KES20,64640 NPR
50 KES51,61600 NPR
100 KES103,23200 NPR
250 KES258,08000 NPR
500 KES516,16000 NPR
1000 KES1.032,32000 NPR
2000 KES2.064,64000 NPR
5000 KES5.161,60000 NPR
10000 KES10.323,20000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 NPR0,96869 KES
5 NPR4,84347 KES
10 NPR9,68693 KES
20 NPR19,37386 KES
50 NPR48,43465 KES
100 NPR96,86930 KES
250 NPR242,17325 KES
500 NPR484,34650 KES
1000 NPR968,69300 KES
2000 NPR1.937,38600 KES
5000 NPR4.843,46500 KES
10000 NPR9.686,93000 KES