Convert KES to MOP at the real exchange rate

1 Kenyan shilling to Macanese patacas

1 kes
0.06 mop

Ksh1.000 KES = MOP$0.06222 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06260.0628
Low0.06120.0593
Average0.06220.0614
Change0.65%1.92%
1 KES to MOP stats

The performance of KES to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0626 and a 30 day low of 0.0612. This means the 30 day average was 0.0622. The change for KES to MOP was 0.65.

The performance of KES to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0628 and a 90 day low of 0.0593. This means the 90 day average was 0.0614. The change for KES to MOP was 1.92.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Macanese Pataca
1 KES0,06222 MOP
5 KES0,31112 MOP
10 KES0,62224 MOP
20 KES1,24447 MOP
50 KES3,11119 MOP
100 KES6,22237 MOP
250 KES15,55593 MOP
500 KES31,11185 MOP
1000 KES62,22370 MOP
2000 KES124,44740 MOP
5000 KES311,11850 MOP
10000 KES622,23700 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Kenyan Shilling
1 MOP16,07110 KES
5 MOP80,35550 KES
10 MOP160,71100 KES
20 MOP321,42200 KES
50 MOP803,55500 KES
100 MOP1.607,11000 KES
250 MOP4.017,77500 KES
500 MOP8.035,55000 KES
1000 MOP16.071,10000 KES
2000 MOP32.142,20000 KES
5000 MOP80.355,50000 KES
10000 MOP160.711,00000 KES