Convert KES to MKD at the real exchange rate

100 Kenyan shillings to Macedonian denars

100 kes
44.52 mkd

Ksh1.000 KES = ден0.4452 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:23
1 KES to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44870.4497
Low0.43150.4232
Average0.44260.4361
Change1.89%3.11%
1 KES to MKD stats

The performance of KES to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4487 and a 30 day low of 0.4315. This means the 30 day average was 0.4426. The change for KES to MKD was 1.89.

The performance of KES to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4497 and a 90 day low of 0.4232. This means the 90 day average was 0.4361. The change for KES to MKD was 3.11.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Macedonian Denar
1 KES0,44517 MKD
5 KES2,22586 MKD
10 KES4,45171 MKD
20 KES8,90342 MKD
50 KES22,25855 MKD
100 KES44,51710 MKD
250 KES111,29275 MKD
500 KES222,58550 MKD
1000 KES445,17100 MKD
2000 KES890,34200 MKD
5000 KES2.225,85500 MKD
10000 KES4.451,71000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Kenyan Shilling
1 MKD2,24633 KES
5 MKD11,23165 KES
10 MKD22,46330 KES
20 MKD44,92660 KES
50 MKD112,31650 KES
100 MKD224,63300 KES
250 MKD561,58250 KES
500 MKD1.123,16500 KES
1000 MKD2.246,33000 KES
2000 MKD4.492,66000 KES
5000 MKD11.231,65000 KES
10000 MKD22.463,30000 KES