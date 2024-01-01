Convert KES to KWD at the real exchange rate

50 Kenyan shillings to Kuwaiti dinars

50 kes
0.119 kwd

Ksh1.000 KES = ك0.002374 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
1 KES to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00240.0024
Low0.00230.0023
Average0.00240.0023
Change0.75%1.83%
1 KES to KWD stats

The performance of KES to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0024 and a 30 day low of 0.0023. This means the 30 day average was 0.0024. The change for KES to KWD was 0.75.

The performance of KES to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0024 and a 90 day low of 0.0023. This means the 90 day average was 0.0023. The change for KES to KWD was 1.83.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 KES0,00237 KWD
5 KES0,01187 KWD
10 KES0,02374 KWD
20 KES0,04747 KWD
50 KES0,11868 KWD
100 KES0,23735 KWD
250 KES0,59339 KWD
500 KES1,18678 KWD
1000 KES2,37355 KWD
2000 KES4,74710 KWD
5000 KES11,86775 KWD
10000 KES23,73550 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 KWD421,30900 KES
5 KWD2.106,54500 KES
10 KWD4.213,09000 KES
20 KWD8.426,18000 KES
50 KWD21.065,45000 KES
100 KWD42.130,90000 KES
250 KWD105.327,25000 KES
500 KWD210.654,50000 KES
1000 KWD421.309,00000 KES
2000 KWD842.618,00000 KES
5000 KWD2.106.545,00000 KES
10000 KWD4.213.090,00000 KES