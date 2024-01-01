Convert KES to KRW at the real exchange rate
Kenyan shillings to South Korean wons today
|1 KES to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|10.8363
|10.8363
|Low
|10.4919
|10.0346
|Average
|10.6770
|10.4494
|Change
|1.12%
|4.82%
1 KES to KRW stats
The performance of KES to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.8363 and a 30 day low of 10.4919. This means the 30 day average was 10.6770. The change for KES to KRW was 1.12.
The performance of KES to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.8363 and a 90 day low of 10.0346. This means the 90 day average was 10.4494. The change for KES to KRW was 4.82.
How to convert Kenyan shillings to South Korean wons
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KES to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling
|Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / South Korean Won
|1 KES
|10,68640 KRW
|5 KES
|53,43200 KRW
|10 KES
|106,86400 KRW
|20 KES
|213,72800 KRW
|50 KES
|534,32000 KRW
|100 KES
|1.068,64000 KRW
|250 KES
|2.671,60000 KRW
|500 KES
|5.343,20000 KRW
|1000 KES
|10.686,40000 KRW
|2000 KES
|21.372,80000 KRW
|5000 KES
|53.432,00000 KRW
|10000 KES
|106.864,00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Kenyan Shilling
|1 KRW
|0,09358 KES
|5 KRW
|0,46789 KES
|10 KRW
|0,93577 KES
|20 KRW
|1,87154 KES
|50 KRW
|4,67885 KES
|100 KRW
|9,35771 KES
|250 KRW
|23,39428 KES
|500 KRW
|46,78855 KES
|1000 KRW
|93,57710 KES
|2000 KRW
|187,15420 KES
|5000 KRW
|467,88550 KES
|10000 KRW
|935,77100 KES
|20000 KRW
|1.871,54200 KES
|30000 KRW
|2.807,31300 KES
|40000 KRW
|3.743,08400 KES
|50000 KRW
|4.678,85500 KES