Kenyan shilling to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kenyan shilling to South Korean wons is currently 10,686 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kenyan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a -1.133% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kenyan shilling to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 10,850 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 10,640 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.558% increase in value.