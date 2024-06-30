South Korean won to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South Korean won to Kenyan shillings is currently 0,094 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South Korean won has remained relatively stable, with a 1.146% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South Korean won to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 0,094 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 0,092 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.554% decrease in value.