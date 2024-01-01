Convert KES to KRW at the real exchange rate

50 Kenyan shillings to South Korean wons

50 kes
534 krw

Ksh1.000 KES = ₩10.69 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.836310.8363
Low10.491910.0346
Average10.677010.4494
Change1.12%4.82%
1 KES to KRW stats

The performance of KES to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.8363 and a 30 day low of 10.4919. This means the 30 day average was 10.6770. The change for KES to KRW was 1.12.

The performance of KES to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.8363 and a 90 day low of 10.0346. This means the 90 day average was 10.4494. The change for KES to KRW was 4.82.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / South Korean Won
1 KES10,68640 KRW
5 KES53,43200 KRW
10 KES106,86400 KRW
20 KES213,72800 KRW
50 KES534,32000 KRW
100 KES1.068,64000 KRW
250 KES2.671,60000 KRW
500 KES5.343,20000 KRW
1000 KES10.686,40000 KRW
2000 KES21.372,80000 KRW
5000 KES53.432,00000 KRW
10000 KES106.864,00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Kenyan Shilling
1 KRW0,09358 KES
5 KRW0,46789 KES
10 KRW0,93577 KES
20 KRW1,87154 KES
50 KRW4,67885 KES
100 KRW9,35771 KES
250 KRW23,39428 KES
500 KRW46,78855 KES
1000 KRW93,57710 KES
2000 KRW187,15420 KES
5000 KRW467,88550 KES
10000 KRW935,77100 KES
20000 KRW1.871,54200 KES
30000 KRW2.807,31300 KES
40000 KRW3.743,08400 KES
50000 KRW4.678,85500 KES