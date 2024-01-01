Convert KES to JPY at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Kenyan shillings to Japanese yen

1,000 kes
1,245 jpy

Ksh1.000 KES = ¥1.245 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.24711.2471
Low1.18411.1290
Average1.22041.1877
Change3.27%8.54%
1 KES to JPY stats

The performance of KES to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2471 and a 30 day low of 1.1841. This means the 30 day average was 1.2204. The change for KES to JPY was 3.27.

The performance of KES to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2471 and a 90 day low of 1.1290. This means the 90 day average was 1.1877. The change for KES to JPY was 8.54.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Japanese Yen
1 KES1,24477 JPY
5 KES6,22385 JPY
10 KES12,44770 JPY
20 KES24,89540 JPY
50 KES62,23850 JPY
100 KES124,47700 JPY
250 KES311,19250 JPY
500 KES622,38500 JPY
1000 KES1.244,77000 JPY
2000 KES2.489,54000 JPY
5000 KES6.223,85000 JPY
10000 KES12.447,70000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kenyan Shilling
100 JPY80,33630 KES
1000 JPY803,36300 KES
1500 JPY1.205,04450 KES
2000 JPY1.606,72600 KES
3000 JPY2.410,08900 KES
5000 JPY4.016,81500 KES
5400 JPY4.338,16020 KES
10000 JPY8.033,63000 KES
15000 JPY12.050,44500 KES
20000 JPY16.067,26000 KES
25000 JPY20.084,07500 KES
30000 JPY24.100,89000 KES