Convert KES to ILS at the real exchange rate

1 Kenyan shilling to Israeli new sheqels

1 kes
0.03 ils

Ksh1.000 KES = ₪0.02920 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KES to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02920.0292
Low0.02800.0274
Average0.02880.0284
Change2.56%4.67%
View full history

1 KES to ILS stats

The performance of KES to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0292 and a 30 day low of 0.0280. This means the 30 day average was 0.0288. The change for KES to ILS was 2.56.

The performance of KES to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0292 and a 90 day low of 0.0274. This means the 90 day average was 0.0284. The change for KES to ILS was 4.67.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KES0,02920 ILS
5 KES0,14602 ILS
10 KES0,29205 ILS
20 KES0,58409 ILS
50 KES1,46023 ILS
100 KES2,92046 ILS
250 KES7,30115 ILS
500 KES14,60230 ILS
1000 KES29,20460 ILS
2000 KES58,40920 ILS
5000 KES146,02300 ILS
10000 KES292,04600 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Kenyan Shilling
1 ILS34,24120 KES
5 ILS171,20600 KES
10 ILS342,41200 KES
20 ILS684,82400 KES
50 ILS1.712,06000 KES
100 ILS3.424,12000 KES
250 ILS8.560,30000 KES
500 ILS17.120,60000 KES
1000 ILS34.241,20000 KES
2000 ILS68.482,40000 KES
5000 ILS171.206,00000 KES
10000 ILS342.412,00000 KES