Convert KES to IDR at the real exchange rate
2,000 Kenyan shillings to Indonesian rupiahs
Loading
|1 KES to IDR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|128.0160
|128.0160
|Low
|123.3860
|118.8230
|Average
|126.2141
|122.9752
|Change
|1.48%
|5.51%
|View full history
1 KES to IDR stats
The performance of KES to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 128.0160 and a 30 day low of 123.3860. This means the 30 day average was 126.2141. The change for KES to IDR was 1.48.
The performance of KES to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 128.0160 and a 90 day low of 118.8230. This means the 90 day average was 122.9752. The change for KES to IDR was 5.51.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Indonesian rupiahs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KES to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Indonesian Rupiah
|1 KES
|126,69700 IDR
|5 KES
|633,48500 IDR
|10 KES
|1.266,97000 IDR
|20 KES
|2.533,94000 IDR
|50 KES
|6.334,85000 IDR
|100 KES
|12.669,70000 IDR
|250 KES
|31.674,25000 IDR
|500 KES
|63.348,50000 IDR
|1000 KES
|126.697,00000 IDR
|2000 KES
|253.394,00000 IDR
|5000 KES
|633.485,00000 IDR
|10000 KES
|1.266.970,00000 IDR