Kenyan shilling to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kenyan shilling to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 126,697 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kenyan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a -1.030% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kenyan shilling to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 128,035 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 126,467 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.483% increase in value.